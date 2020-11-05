Elaine Miyuki Fukumoto passed away suddenly on October 19, 2020. A resident of Torrance, she was born on February 12, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to Irma Sachiko and Teruo Jim Fukumoto. Elaine graduated from Gardena High School and then went to UCLA to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Master's Degree in Library Science. Elaine spent over 40 years working for the Los Angeles County Library System and was the Manager at Masao W. Satow Library in Gardena.

Elaine enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, Las Vegas and spending time with her family.

Elaine is survived by her mother, Irma Sachiko Fukumoto, sister Patty Fukumoto, brother Peter (Eva) Fukumoto, nephew Joshua, and sister Joyce (Ben) Binek.

Elaine will be laid to rest at Green Hills Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes.

