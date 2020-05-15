Born in Rochester N.Y. June 29th 1937.

Survived by his wife of 60 years Rosenda, 3 sons, grandchildren and 2 sisters.

George served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. When he completed his tour with the Air Force George and Rosenda raised their family in Gardena.

George was an active Realtor and served many in the South Bay area, an active member of the Gardena American Legion and the Gardena Moose Lodge.

Cremation and internment at the LA Veterans cemetery

Donations to the Gardena Moose Lodge in his name appreciated by his family.

George will be missed by all that knew him.

