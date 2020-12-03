Private funeral services were recently held for the late Noboru "Nobie" Kagawa, 96-year-old, Los Angeles, CA born resident of Gardena. Services were at Green Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Daniel Matsuda from the Gardena Valley Baptist Church.
Noboru "Nobie" is survived by sons, Bruce Noboru (Jackie Morimoto) and Brent Alan (Hidemi) Kagawa; daughter, Penny Annelle Morris; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
(213)626-0441