Rachel (Raquel) Ruiz was born on the first day of January in 1924 to Ysidoro and Refugio (Mama Cuca) Presa, joining Frank, Amelia, Robert and Charles. One more sister, Stella, would follow. Rachel attended Gardena Elementary and graduated from Gardena High School.
Rachel met her future husband, Fred Adam, when he came to the Ruiz home on 167th Street to visit her brother Robert. They were married on May 12, 1946, a marriage that would last 67 years. Their family grew to include children: Cindy (Dave) Wall, Fred Charles, Celia (Bradley Harris) Chaya, and John William (Patty). She was a great mother-in-law and a devoted grandma to grandchildren: Cheryl and Christopher Adam, David (Beverly)Wall, Jacqueline Ortiz and Ellison(Gavin)Edwards and great-grandchildren: Andre Adam, Willow Wall, Joaquin Ortiz, Dino and Maryam Adam, JJ and Maya Edwards.
Rachel and Fred were long time members of the Gardena Democrat Club and the Gardena Sister City Association. Through the years they hosted visiting Japanese and Mexican students. There were trips to Ichikawa, Japan as well as Hautabampo, Mexico.They were among the founders of the Oldtimers Club, a group which honors Mexican American families who settled in Gardena. Rachel was involved in the PTA at Amestoy, Peary, and Gardena High Schools. She was awarded an Honorary Service Award from Peary. She enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Anthony's Church. In later years, she and Fred were members of the Niko Niko Club, a group for stroke victims.
Their homes, two on Budlong Ave. and one on Haas, were the site of many family celebrations. Rachel's New Year's Day birthday started the year and Fred's midsummer birthday was cause for an outdoor celebration. During the 40's,50's and much of the 60's, most of Rachel and Fred's siblings and their families lived in Gardena. Holidays were loud and crowded, full of laughter and fun.
Auntie Rae was known for her homemade flour tortillas and her cookies. Grandchildren knew to head to the cookie jar first thing when they came to visit. She was the fun grandma and aunt. Rachel was all about her Mexican heritage, her family, and caring for others. She loved music, the Dodgers, and driving trips,
Rachel was preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred and her son Fred Charles, both in 2104. Her parents, siblings, two nieces, and all her Adam in-laws preceded her in death.
Donations to a in memory of Rachel would be a thoughtful way to remember her.
The family would like to thank the staff of South Bay Retirement Center, Lakewood Gardens, and CV Hospice for their kindness to our mother. The job you do is so important!
A celebration of Rachel's life will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30, at the Torrance Woman's Club, 1422 Engacia Ave, Torrance, 90501. Rachel was not fond of black, so the family is requesting guests wear pink, or any other bright color in her memory. Lunch will be served.
Please RSVP at the Wall house: 310-833-2006 or with Lydia Zamora 310-329-1847.
Rachel is buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.
Published in Gardena Valley News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019