Richard T. Kimura


1932 - 2019
Richard T. Kimura Obituary
Richard (Api) T. Kimura. beloved husband of Alice Kuniyoshi Kimura, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born on Kahului, Maui and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. He moved to Honululu, then to Los Angeles, Carson and finally to Gardena, California. He is also survived by his daughter Sharleen (Rick) Taira, sons Keith (Carol), Kevin and Kyle Kimura. He will be missed by his family, his grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, CA 90247, (310) 323-5683 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Attire: Casual.
Published in Gardena Valley News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
