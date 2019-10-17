Home

Valerie Takahashi


1930 - 2019
Valerie Takahashi Obituary
Valerie Takahashi quietly passed on Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 in Torrance, California. Her father was Seiho Kishimoto, and mother was Matsue Matsuda. She is survived by her husband, George Mitsuo Takahashi, of 67 years of marriage, daughters and grandkids: Carol Takahashi, Aimée Heikkila & husband Eric Heikkila great-grandson Parker Rye Heikkila; Michael Safko, Iris (Takahashi) Courage, Shannon Courage, Jonathan Courage, Casey Courage, Jennie (Takahashi) Bader, Jeff Bader, Leland Bader and Deanna Bader. Private services were held at Green Hills Cemetery on Sunday, Oct 6th, at 1:30 pm. Valerie had a real zest for life and enjoyed playing poker, bridge, bowling and golf. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends for she was a bright light in everyone's lives.
Published in Gardena Valley News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
