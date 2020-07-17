Bill was born in L.A. to Jessie and Bill Davis. He was raised in Gardena. He graduated from Gardena High School in 1964. After high school, he joined the Air Force. He served in Okinawa, Japan, for three years as a radar technician.

After the service, he came back to Gardena and graduated with a degree from El Camino College. He worked as a social worker, then he worked for Caltrans and finally for Pacific Bell until he retired in 2000.

He moved to Morongo Valley in 2000 and he loved the peace and tranquility of the desert.

His retirement consisted of golf, his rocking chair with his beloved dogs next to him and lots and lots of books. Every night he would have 21/2 drinks of Jack Daniel's at 6:00. These things were what made Bill a happy boy.

Bill was soft-spoken man of few words. He was a man of integrity. He was wise, calm and kind.

Bill loved the Lord above all else and is now in paradise with his savior.

He is also with so many other family members, probably in the middle of a poker game, sharing laughter where there is no more pain or suffering.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Jessie, brother Chet and brother Dennis.

Bill is survived by his wife, Simone, and four nieces, Debbra Zumback, of Iowa, Dianne Galland, of Iowa, Donna Galland, of Colorado, and Denna Jackson, of Iowa. He is also survived by two nephews, Todd Galland, of Livermore, and Britten Galland, of Hesperia.

Bill's survivng relatives on his wife's side are too numerous to count. Bill cared for all of them. There are seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and still counting. He was close to granddaughter Lauren Bland, 13, who he had been blessed to be able to be close to since her birth. All the children gave him so much joy. He was also close to niece Natasha Garcia and her two daughters, Natalia and Winter. They all loved their Uncle Bill.

Lauren, Natalia and Winter were with their Uncle Bill at the end, praying with him, and 4 year-old Winter was reciting Scripture as he passed to go home.

While Bill was on hospice, his nephew Britten, niece Natasha and cousin Lisa Kordich were there taking care of Bill's every need. Their care was heart-felt and so appreciated.



