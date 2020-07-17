1/1
William O Davis
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill was born in L.A. to Jessie and Bill Davis. He was raised in Gardena. He graduated from Gardena High School in 1964. After high school, he joined the Air Force. He served in Okinawa, Japan, for three years as a radar technician.
After the service, he came back to Gardena and graduated with a degree from El Camino College. He worked as a social worker, then he worked for Caltrans and finally for Pacific Bell until he retired in 2000.
He moved to Morongo Valley in 2000 and he loved the peace and tranquility of the desert.
His retirement consisted of golf, his rocking chair with his beloved dogs next to him and lots and lots of books. Every night he would have 21/2 drinks of Jack Daniel's at 6:00. These things were what made Bill a happy boy.
Bill was soft-spoken man of few words. He was a man of integrity. He was wise, calm and kind.
Bill loved the Lord above all else and is now in paradise with his savior.
He is also with so many other family members, probably in the middle of a poker game, sharing laughter where there is no more pain or suffering.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Jessie, brother Chet and brother Dennis.
Bill is survived by his wife, Simone, and four nieces, Debbra Zumback, of Iowa, Dianne Galland, of Iowa, Donna Galland, of Colorado, and Denna Jackson, of Iowa. He is also survived by two nephews, Todd Galland, of Livermore, and Britten Galland, of Hesperia.
Bill's survivng relatives on his wife's side are too numerous to count. Bill cared for all of them. There are seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and still counting. He was close to granddaughter Lauren Bland, 13, who he had been blessed to be able to be close to since her birth. All the children gave him so much joy. He was also close to niece Natasha Garcia and her two daughters, Natalia and Winter. They all loved their Uncle Bill.
Lauren, Natalia and Winter were with their Uncle Bill at the end, praying with him, and 4 year-old Winter was reciting Scripture as he passed to go home.
While Bill was on hospice, his nephew Britten, niece Natasha and cousin Lisa Kordich were there taking care of Bill's every need. Their care was heart-felt and so appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gardena Valley News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved