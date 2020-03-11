Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Dinsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Dinsdale

Notice Condolences

Agnes Dinsdale Notice
DINSDALE Agnes
(nee Harrison) Aged 95 years.
Died peacefully at
Belmont Residential Care Home, with her family by her side,
on 4th March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late
Harry Dinsdale, loving mother of Paul, Lorna and Andrew.
Also a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'Age U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -