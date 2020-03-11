|
|
|
DINSDALE Agnes
(nee Harrison) Aged 95 years.
Died peacefully at
Belmont Residential Care Home, with her family by her side,
on 4th March 2020.
Beloved wife of the late
Harry Dinsdale, loving mother of Paul, Lorna and Andrew.
Also a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'Age U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020