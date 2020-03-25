|
|
|
Dinsdale Agnes The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their sympathy, messages of condolence and
charitable donations
during their recent sad loss.
Thank you to
Longridge Community Hospital for their care and attention and also to Belmont Care Home for wonderful care and hospitality during
Mum's stay.
Thanks to Sean from
William Houghton Funerals for his dignified arrangements,
Rev John Ball for his service
and also to The Alston for
their hospitality.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 25, 2020