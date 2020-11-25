|
ECCLES (née Holden)
AGNES Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Agnes
who died peacefully on
Sunday 15th November,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Thomas,
loving mum of Judith, Sarah and Esther and a dear mother in law, nana and sister.
'Our Lady of Lourdes,
Intercede for her'
Requiem Mass will take place at St. Peter's RC Church, Stonyhurst on Wednesday 25th November at 10.00am, prior to interment in
St Joseph's Cemetery,
Hurst Green.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Dementia U.K.'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 25, 2020