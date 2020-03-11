|
|
|
MARGERISON Alan Duncan Died suddenly whilst
laughing and joking at work
on Wednesday 4th March,
aged 67 years.
Loving father of Simon, Sarah
and Susan, the much loved grandad of Georgina, Rebecca, Gabby and Khalil, great grandad
of Leo and a dear brother,
uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St. Lawrence's, Longridge
on Wednesday 18th March
at 11.00am, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Hillside Specialist School'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020