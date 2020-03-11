Home

L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00
St. Thomas' Church, Garstang
Alan Myers Notice
MYERS Alan Passed away peacefully,
on 1 st March 2020.
Dearly loved husband, father, son, grandfather and brother-in-law.
Gunsmith, Wildfowler and
friend of many.

Until We Meet Again

Funeral service to take place at
St. Thomas' Church, Garstang, on Monday 16th March at 11.00am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Please do not feel obliged to dress in dark colours - smart country wear is preferable if so desired. In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Alan are gratefully being received in favour of St. John's Hospice, Cancer Research and Greenpeace.

Further enquiries to:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
