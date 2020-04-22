Home

Alice Hall Notice
Hall Alice Passed away peacefully in
Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton
on Saturday 11 th April 2020,
aged 88 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Jack.
Much loved mum of Susan and
Linda and caring mother in law to Michael and Bob.

Devoted grandma of Jane,
Rachel, Michael and Rebecca.
Special grandma in law
to Nic and a very proud
great grandma of Myles.

Private family burial at
All Saints Church, Barnacre.
A Service of Thanksgiving
for Alice's life will be
announced at a later date.

All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 22, 2020
