Hall Alice Susan, Linda and families would like to thank family and friends for their kind words, cards of condolence, support and flowers received following the loss of their dearly loved mum, grandma and great grandma.
Thanks also go to Drs at
Garstang Medical Practice, staff at RLI, Oakfield Nursing Home and carers at Stanley Lodge.
Thank you to Rev Anton Muller for his thoughtful ministrations,
Greg Hodgkinson for his dignified funeral arrangements and Flowers and the Moon for the beautiful flowers.
Published in Garstang Courier on May 6, 2020
