BENNETT ANNIE The family of the late Annie Bennett (nee Kenyon) wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their messages of sympathy and support received at this very sad time. Also, for the cards of condolence and generous donations in Annie's memory.
Thank you to the staff at Royal Preston Hospital for the loving care given to Annie during her short stay in Hospital. Thanks to Debbie and friends at Towneley House for their friendship and support during Annie's happy residency. Our thanks go to
Fr Sony Joseph Kadamthodu at
St. Francis, Hill Chapel, Goosnargh for the beautiful service and help during our very sad loss.
Also thanks to The Alston and all the staff for their excellent refreshments.
Many thanks to Sean and the excellent team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for the kindness, guidance and support shown during our dark moments. Providing us with caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 18, 2020