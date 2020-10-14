|
|
|
SLICER Barbara Peacefully at Longridge Hall on Saturday 3rd October, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mum of Sheila, Kathryn and Andrew, dear mother in law of Tommy, Graham and Yvonne, much loved nana of Paul and Michelle, John and Rebecca, Steven, Tom and Hannah and Adam. Also, a loving great nana of Ellie, Lucy, Sam, Oscar and Phoebe, special nana of Natalie, Melissa and their families. Barbara was also a very dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Longridge Parish Church of
St. Lawrence on Wednesday 21st October at 2:15pm. It was Barbara's wish that no mourning clothes be worn at her funeral.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'The British Heart Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 14, 2020