SLICER BARBARA The family of the late Barbara Slicer wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kindness, cards and donations during their
recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to Berry Lane Medical Centre and to Longridge Hall for the kindness, love and
care the wonderful staff
showed to Mum.
Thank you to the Reverend Mike Barton for his beautiful service and to Sean, Nick and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their outstanding help, care and support.
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 28, 2020