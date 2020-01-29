|
|
|
Andrews Ben Passed away on 21st January 2020
aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Susan, cherished Mum of Simon & Geraldine and friend of many.
Interment to be held at
Dalton Woodland Burial Ground
on Wednesday 29th January at 12noon followed by thanksgiving service at the United Reformed Church, Garstang at 1.15pm.
Donations in memory of Ben
to United Reformed Church
and The Woodland Trust
via the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5-6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind, Garstang PR3 1LN
Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 29, 2020