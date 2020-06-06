|
|
|
HOYLES Bernard Passed away suddenly
on Tuesday 26th May 2020
whilst doing what he loved, fishing,
aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Allison.
Precious dad of Mandy and Jon.
Special grandad of Beck and Alex.
Dear brother of Malcolm,
brother in law of Billy, Sheila,
Ceri and the late Raymond.
Dear uncle, cousin
and good friend to many.
Private family funeral service
and interment will be held
at the Parish Church of
St. Helens Churchtown.
A memorial service to
celebrate Bernard's life will be
arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 6, 2020