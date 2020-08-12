Home

MOORBY Beryl Anne Beryl passed away at her home, aged 87 years on the 2nd August, after a long fight with illness.
Devoted wife of Jim,
mother of Cherrie and Andrew, mother-in-law of Michael and Allyson and grandmother of Paul, Anna, Sophie, Jonty and Charlie.
Due to present restrictions, the funeral service will be family only, at Beetham Hall Crematorium, on Wednesday 19th August.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance,
North Mersey Business Centre, Woodward Road, Knowsley,
L33 7UY. Website - nwaa.net. Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 12, 2020
