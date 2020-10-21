|
|
|
HOBRO BRENDA Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on Sunday 11th October,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tony, much loved dad of
Janet, Ian and Andrew,
dear mother in law of
Charlie, Diane and Louise,
grandma of Jessica, Oliver, Scott, Richard, Rachael and Emily
and great grandma of
Oscar and Frankie.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 23rd October at 1.45pm.
Please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the 'British Heart Foundation' or 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 21, 2020