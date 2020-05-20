|
Richardson Brenda The family and friends of
the late Brenda Richardson of
Garstang, who passed away on
22nd April 2020 following a
courageous battle with Cancer.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to
the many neighbours and friends
who lined Grizedale Avenue,
Castle Lane and along the route to
St Mary & Michael's Church
with emotional clapping.
For those who phoned, sent
floral tributes, cards, emails,
Facebook tributes on
'Garstang Good Old Days' and
many messages of condolences,
we are truly grateful.
A special word of thanks to
Fr.Geoffrey Steel of
St Mary & St Michael's Church,
for his guidance, help and
support throughout Brenda's
illness and at the end.
To Fr.Sony Joseph of Claughton,
Fr.John Winstanley in Carlisle and
Fr.Donal McNamara in Limerick
who said Mass privately for
Brenda on the day,
thank you so much.
To all the staff of
Garstang Medical Practice,
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
St John's Hospice,
Marie Curie Nurses and carers,
thank you for your kindness, care
and practical help in facilitating
Brenda to remain in her home.
Thank you to Jeanette Horn
for the lovely music and to
David Brown for taking the photos
and video to share with friends.
Finally, to Greg Hodgkinson
Funeral Director for the sensitive
and professional handling
of the arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on May 20, 2020