Fletcher Charles Victor Charles Victor Fletcher, aged 82.
Born 30/4/38
died peacefully 19/8/20.
Son of the late Albert
and Annie Fletcher.
A proud Bradford lad, who left his mark as a printer, imparted his wisdom as a revered lecturer and as an avid cricketer who enjoyed many a good innings both sides
of the Pennines.
Victor will be buried at Grange Fell Cemetery 9/9/20 at 12:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Breast Cancer Unit,
Douglas, Isle of Man.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 2, 2020