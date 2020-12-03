|
CREER
Chris
Peacefully at home on 29th November 2020, Chris aged 79 years. The beloved husband of the late Dorothy, father of Geoffrey, Andrew and Stephen and a much loved father in law, grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St John the Evangelist Church, Out Rawcliffe on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 11:30am, followed by Cremation at Carleton Crematorium. Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions. Donations if so desired to Macmillan. c/o and all enquiries to Moon's Funeral Service, Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 3, 2020