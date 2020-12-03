Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Creer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Creer

Notice Condolences

Chris Creer Notice
Creer Chris Peacefully at home on
29th November 2020,
Chris aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of the late Dorothy, father of Geoffrey, Andrew and Stephen and a much loved father in law, grandad
and great grandad.

The funeral service will take place at St John the Evangelist Church, Out Rawcliffe on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 11:30am, followed by Cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions. Donations if so desired to Macmillan.
c/o and all enquires to
Moon's Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane,
Preesall,
FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -