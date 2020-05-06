|
ALEXANDER It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Christina (Chris)
On April 24, 2020 at Chorley Hospital, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Karol (deceased), dearly loved mum of Michael and Janet and mother-in-law of Linda and David. Proud and devoted gran of Emma and Anne.
Always so loving,
thoughtful and kind,
What beautiful memories
you leave behind.
You may have left
this world behind,
But you will never leave our
hearts and minds.
A private service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel:(01253) 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on May 6, 2020