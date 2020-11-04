|
CLEGG CHRISTOPHER Local Postman and
Cricket Umpire Secretary.
Died peacefully on
Wednesday 21st October,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Heather,
who will be sadly missed
by all his family.
The funeral service will take place
at Longridge Parish Church
of St. Lawrence on
Friday 6th November at
10.00am, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Attendance at both the
Church and the crematorium
are restricted, those wishing to
pay their respects are welcome
but please do adhere to current
social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 4, 2020