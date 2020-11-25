|
|
|
CLEGG Christopher Heather would first of all like to thank her family for their support over the recent times, also their neighbours and friends, especially Hilary and Richard for all the help they have given to them this year.
She would also like to thank the staff at the Rosemere Centre, Doctors and nursing staff at
Royal Preston Hospital for the care they gave to Chris, the staff at Alston View Nursing Home for their care and attention.
Thank you for your cards and donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Finally, to Nick and
his staff for all their help and
dignified arrangements.
God Bless You All.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 25, 2020