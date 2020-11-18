|
|
|
Leece David Passed away after a short illness
on Thursday 5th November 2020,
aged 69 years.
Dearly loved Husband
of Margaret.
Much loved Dad of Clince,
Kenny and Graham.
Devoted Grandad of Rory,
William, Harry and Molly.
Dear Father in Law of
Julie, Helen and Kevin.
His funeral will be a private
family ceremony to be held on
Friday 20th November at 11.00am.
You are welcome to pay your
respects to the funeral cortege as
we pass through Great Eccleston
at approximately 10.00am via
the Square and Raikes Road.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of David for
North West Air Ambulance and
The Blue Skies Hospital Fund
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 18, 2020