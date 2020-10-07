|
|
|
KENDAL DENNIS Former deputy Headteacher
of St. Cecila's R.C High School, Longridge.
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 26th September,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Doreen, loving father of Matthew and Maria, father in law of Fletcher, grandad of Felix, Fabian and
Quinn and great grandfather
of Tamoro-Rhys.
A family committal service
will take place on
Wednesday 7th October 2020
at Preston crematorium, prior
to a Funeral Mass of thanksgiving at St. Mary's RC Church, Chipping on Thursday 8th October
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Amnesty International U.K'.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 7, 2020