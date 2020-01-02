Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:15
Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ellis

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Ellis Notice
ELLIS (nee Swarbrick)
DOROTHY
'DOT' Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on Christmas day, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mum of Valerie and Keith, mother in law of Bob, the proud nannie of Anthony and Andrew and the adoring great nannie to Madison, Abigail and her forthcoming great grandchild.
The funeral service will take place at Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence on Monday 13th January at 11.15am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -