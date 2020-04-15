|
RAWLINSON Dorothy Passed away on
3rd April 2020.
Aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bill,
loving mother of Steven,
David, Stuart and mother-in-law
of Rebecca, Sally and Grace.
Proud and devoted nana of Ruby, Hayley, Lucy, Cosmo, Orin,
Amelia and Arthur.
A private graveside service will
take place on Tuesday 21st April
at St Eadmer, Bleasdale.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
please send directly to
Multiple System Atrophy Trust
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street,
Garstang, PR3 1YB
01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 15, 2020