|
|
|
WILLIAMS (Nee Kenyon) Peacefully, on 18th February 2020, of Hoghton, late of Longridge,
DOROTHY JOAN
Aged 79 years.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Jim, loving mother of Robert and Caroline, dear mother-in-law of Wendy, devoted nan to Nathan and Gareth and will be missed
by her baby, Cinders.
Funeral Service at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Longridge, on
Monday 9th March at 2.15 p.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Magdalene House' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 4, 2020