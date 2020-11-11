|
|
|
DRAPER Edith Died peacefully on
Thursday 29th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack.
A loving mum and mother in law.
A cherished gran and
great gran.
Funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 12th November at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
in memory of Edith are
gratefully accepted for
Macmillian Cancer Support
care of the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020