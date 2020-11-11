|
ZIELINSKI On 29th October, unexpectedly at his home in Garstang
Edmund Vincent (Eddie)
Aged 70 years.
The dearly loved husband of Heather, loving father of Andrew and Francis, grandad of Joe, Nell and Tilly also a brother-in-law and devoted uncle.
Private funeral service and committal will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Eddie may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
C/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020