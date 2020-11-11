Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Zielinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Zielinski

Notice Condolences

Edmund Zielinski Notice
ZIELINSKI On 29th October, unexpectedly at his home in Garstang
Edmund Vincent (Eddie)
Aged 70 years.
The dearly loved husband of Heather, loving father of Andrew and Francis, grandad of Joe, Nell and Tilly also a brother-in-law and devoted uncle.
Private funeral service and committal will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Eddie may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
C/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -