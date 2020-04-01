|
FLETCHER (NEE OSBORNE) EDNA Passed away peacefully on 25th March 2020,
aged 95 years, of Scorton and formerly Cockerham.
Beloved wife of the late Reg Fletcher, loving mother of Jean, mother-in-law of the late Bill, devoted grandmother of Daniel and Simon, great grandmother
of James, Heidi and Jonty,
grandma-in-law of
Rachel and Jane.
Funeral service (regrettably only family to attend) at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 9th April 2020. Donations in memory of Edna
may be given to
North West Air Ambulance or
The British Heart Foundation c/o
A.J. Wainman
Funeral Director
Cockerham
Nr Lancaster
LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 1, 2020