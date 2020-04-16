|
FLETCHER Edna Jean and family would like to thank family and friends for their kind support, cards of condolence and for donations received in memory of Edna, also to Dr L Braddock and staff at Galgate Medical Practice, Drs and nursing staff at RLI, ambulance staff, district nurses and carers for their unstinting compassionate care in these difficult times, to Rev Gary Lewis for his kind ministrations and to Andrew for his dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Apr. 16, 2020