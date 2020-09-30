|
FENTON EDWARD
'TED' Died peacefully after a short illness in Alston Lodge Care Home on Tuesday 22nd September,
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Renee, dear father of Alan and Ian,
father in law of Lynn, dearly loved grandad of Alice and
great grandad of Lucas.
The funeral service will take place at Grimsargh Parish Church of
St. Michael on Thursday 8th October at 12.30pm, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Limited numbers will be allowed at both the Church and the Crematorium. Please do adhere to current social distancing requirements.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 30, 2020