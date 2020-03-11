|
|
|
FOX On 5th March 2020,
at her home in Bayhorse,
Eileen Mary,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Derek, loving mother of Neil, mother in law of Tracey, devoted grandmother
of Daniel and Rebecca
and sister of David.
Funeral service and
interment will take place at
St Michael's Church, Cockerham on Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in memory
of Eileen may be given to
Cockerham Church Fund or
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director, Cokerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020