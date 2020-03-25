|
KIRBY Eileen Margaret It is with great sadness that the family announce the death of
Eileen Margaret Kirby on
Sunday 15th March 2020,
aged 82 years.
A private family burial will take place on Friday 27th March.
A memorial service will take place in September at Inglewhite Congregational Church.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Eileen to 'Cancer Research UK'
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street,
Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602 316
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 25, 2020