Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Kirby

Notice Condolences

Eileen Kirby Notice
KIRBY Eileen Margaret It is with great sadness that the family announce the death of
Eileen Margaret Kirby on
Sunday 15th March 2020,
aged 82 years.

A private family burial will take place on Friday 27th March.

A memorial service will take place in September at Inglewhite Congregational Church.

Donations, if desired, in memory of Eileen to 'Cancer Research UK'

All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street,
Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602 316
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -