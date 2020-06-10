|
|
|
Wearden Eleanor Peacefully passed away at Lancaster Royal Infirmary with her family on Tuesday 2nd June,
aged 62 years.
Loving and much
loved wife of Tony.
Devoted Mum of
Rebecca, Jemma and Kate.
Cherished Grandma of Fraser, Charlie and Henry.
Adored Sister.
Please keep Eleanor and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Monday 15th June at 12.15pm, when they will be celebrating her life in a private family service.
The family welcomes those wishing to pay their respects as the cortege leaves Hawthorne Ave at 11.05am and passes through Garstang at 11.15am.
Please ensure social distancing rules are observed.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Eleanor to British Heart Foundation via justgiving.com
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street,
Garstang, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on June 10, 2020