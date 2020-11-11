|
BYERS Ellen
"Nellie"
Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 4th November,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mum of Barbara and Maureen, proud nana to Mark and Suzanne and great nana to Isla.
The Funeral Mass and Interment will take place at St. Mary's R.C Church, Chipping on Friday
13th November at 1.30 pm.
All are welcome to pay their respects but due to regulations there will be restricted mourners allowed in Church.
Please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Cancer Research U.K'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020