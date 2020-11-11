Home

Ellen Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Ellen
'Nell' Died peacefully
in Lancaster Hospital
on Thursday 29th October,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of George,
loving mum to Sue, Chris, Carol, Paul, Richard (Deceased), Mags and Paddy, step mother of Julie and Laura, a wonderful grandma and great grandma and
sister to Josie and John (deceased), George and Dick.

The funeral Mass will take place at SS. Peter & Paul's RC Church, Ribchester on Thursday 12th November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to M.I.N.D.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 11, 2020
