|
|
|
Hartley Elsie Formerly of Garstang,
but has since lived in the Ribble Valley, sadly passed away on
May 29th 2020, aged 101 years.
Elsie was a lovely Mum to
Frances and Christopher,
a Granny to Hannah and Gareth and a Great-gran to Sofia,
Ana and Fergus.
She was a friend to many, always kind, gentle and interested and over many years was an active member of Garstang community.
A family funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday, June 11th at 11.40am. Family flowers only.
As music was so important to
Elsie we have chosen to send
any donations, if you wish,
to the charity Music for All.
https:www.justgiving.com/
musicforall
or send to:
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB71AW
Published in Garstang Courier on June 17, 2020