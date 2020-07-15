Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Southward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Southward

Notice

Eunice Southward Notice
Southward Eunice The family of Eunice Southward would like to express
their sincere thanks to all relatives friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time.
Also grateful thanks for the donations received for
Trinity Hospice.
Special thanks go to the management and staff at Northlands Village Rest Home for their loving care given to Eunice during her stay there.
Also grateful thanks to
Moons Funeral Services for their help, support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -