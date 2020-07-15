|
|
|
Southward Eunice The family of Eunice Southward would like to express
their sincere thanks to all relatives friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time.
Also grateful thanks for the donations received for
Trinity Hospice.
Special thanks go to the management and staff at Northlands Village Rest Home for their loving care given to Eunice during her stay there.
Also grateful thanks to
Moons Funeral Services for their help, support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 15, 2020