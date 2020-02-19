|
PARKINSON Frank Judith would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind words of comfort and donations received in memory of Frank. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Berry Lane Medical Centre and Alston Lodge for all their wonderful care.
Thanks to Rev. Mike Barton for his touching service and to Eileen and Marjorie for the lovely floral arrangements in church.
Finally, to Sean and his team
at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their guidance and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 19, 2020