ROBINSON Freda Passed away peacefully
on 27th February 2020,
aged 96 years.
Former Deputy Warden
of Bowgreave Rise.
Dearly loved wife of the late
John (Jack) Robinson.
Much loved mum of
Phillip, Simon and Paul.
Cherished grandma of
Mark, Dawn, Bethany
and great grandma of
Travis, Llain and Quinn.
A dear mother in law
of Maria and Janet.
Her funeral service will be
held at St Thomas' Church on
Thursday 12th March at 11.30am
prior to burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Freda for
'Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 11, 2020