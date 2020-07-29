Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Davies

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Davies Notice
DAVIES Geoffrey Passed away peacefully
following a long illness on
Tuesday 21st July 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of Mary.
Loving father to Ian and Helen
and a proud Grandad.
A family funeral service, following
current regulations will be held at
St. Thomas' Church, Garstang on
Tuesday 4th August at 11.00am
prior to burial in the churchyard,
where others are welcome to attend, whilst observing
social distancing.
Donations in memory of Geoff
are gratefully accepted for
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -