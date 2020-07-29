|
DAVIES Geoffrey Passed away peacefully
following a long illness on
Tuesday 21st July 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of Mary.
Loving father to Ian and Helen
and a proud Grandad.
A family funeral service, following
current regulations will be held at
St. Thomas' Church, Garstang on
Tuesday 4th August at 11.00am
prior to burial in the churchyard,
where others are welcome to attend, whilst observing
social distancing.
Donations in memory of Geoff
are gratefully accepted for
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 29, 2020