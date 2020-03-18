|
|
|
BAINES On 14th March 2020 at home in Forton,
George (Bob),
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Dorothy,
father of Kathryn and Samantha,
father in law to Trevor and Tony, grandad to Mark, Claire,
Lee and Shell.
Goodnight and God bless
great grandad, love and kisses
Grace and James.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday
26th March 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Bob may be given to B.H.F. or NWAA.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 18, 2020